Hamilton has been a Broadway hit ever since it debuted at the beginning of 2015. Unfortunately, that has made it difficult for curious audiences to get a glimpse at the hip-hop fueled historical musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, even as the show travels around the United States. But soon, everyone will be able to see the Broadway show from the comfort of their own home. A recorded version of Hamilton will be available on Disney+ staring next month, and the first trailer has arrived.

Hamilton Trailer

If you’ve somehow been living under a rock for the past few years, Hamilton is a musical featuring original songs in the style of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and traditional Broadway show tunes that chronicles the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda), including his famous duel with Aaron Burr (played by Smash star Leslie Odom Jr.).

This rendition of Hamilton was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, complete with the original Broadway cast. Disney has hyped up the show being presented in “a uniquely intimate way,” and as the trailer shows, that means having shots that get up close and personal with the cast, much closer than any seat in a theater will get you, no matter how much money you have. You’re not gonna want to miss your shot to see it, whether it’s again or for the first time.

Interestingly enough, Hamilton is rated PG-13, which is interesting since there are several f-bombs throughout the production. Does that mean they’ve been edited out, or did the MPAA decided to be more lenient since it’s a recording of a Broadway production? We’re guessing the former, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Hamilton also features Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton arrives exclusively on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.