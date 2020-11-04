Halloween is over, but we still have next Halloween to look forward to. And with it, Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween that will once again have Jamie Lee Curtis battling Michael “The Shape” Myers. We got a great new teaser trailer for the flick last week, and with it came a new interview with Curtis. The once and future Laurie Strode commented on the fact that this new Halloween feels almost timely, with Curtis even going so far as to make comparisons to the Black Lives Matter movement.

But first, let me get this out of the way! I’ve seen several other sites sharing this story and going so far as to claim that Curtis is saying Halloween Kills is about Black Lives Matter. That is not what she said at all, although I understand that that makes for a flashier, attention-grabbing headline. Instead, here’s what Curtis had to say while appearing on The Jess Cagle Show (via The Playlist): “What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community.”

Curtis went on to add: “And we’re seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, preceded it, it was written before that occurred. So when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it’s really, really, really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Now, you can take or leave the “masterpiece” comment as you so choose. Of course, someone promoting a movie that hasn’t been released yet would want to sing that film’s praises. But the rest of what Curtis said, is interesting. Based on the footage released so far, it looks like residents of Haddonfield turn into a mob to hunt down Michael Myers – and it doesn’t go too well. Similar concepts were explored in both Halloween II and Halloween 4 and 5, but I have a feeling this latest incarnation will handle things differently and with a bit more nuance.

Directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, Halloween Kills slashes into theaters on October 15, 2021.