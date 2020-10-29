Michael Myers is back in a blood-soaked Halloween Kills teaser. The sequel was supposed to arrive in theaters in time for this Halloween season, but the coronavirus got in the way. Now, David Gordon Green‘s follow-up will hit theaters next October (hopefully). Until then, we have this intense, entertaining teaser that shows the Shape wrecking havoc all over Haddonfield while Laurie Strode and her daughter and granddaughter try to stop him. Watch the Halloween Kills teaser below.

Halloween Kills Teaser

Oh hell yeah, now we’re talking. I remain miffed that we won’t get to see Halloween Kills this year thanks to that infectious jerk COVID-19, but at least I can take solace in this teaser, which is a lot of fun. The atmosphere is great, the scares look intense, and there’s a moment where Michael Myers slashes at someone and causes a geyser of blood to burst forth. What’s not to love?

Based on the footage here, it looks like Halloween Kills takes place immediately after 2018’s Halloween. All the returning characters are wearing the same clothes they had on during the climax of that film, and they’re sporting the same injuries, as well. This isn’t a new approach for the franchise – the original Halloween II, released in 1981, picks up immediately following the finale of the first film.

Plot details for this follow-up remain a tad secretive, but we know that Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode. Also back: Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter, and Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Laurie’s granddaughter. The three Strode women were the only survivors of Michael’s rampage in 2018’s Halloween, and he’s clearly not finished with them. And they’re not finished with him, either. Halloween Kills is also bringing back some characters from John Carpenter’s Halloween, with many of the original actors returning. Nancy Stephens is back as Marion Chambers, the nurse who was working with Dr. Loomis in the first film. Then there’s Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, the former Sherriff of Haddonfield, and Kyle Richards returning as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in the first movie. Another of those kids is back as well – Tommy Doyle, now played by Anthony Michael Hall (this isn’t the first time Tommy returned to the franchise; he was also in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, where he was played by Paul Rudd).

I was a big fan of Halloween 2018. It has a few script problems – don’t even get me started on that Dr. Sartain character – and while some people took issue with its “ignore all the other sequels” approach, it worked for me. At the same time, I was initially hesitant about another sequel. I thought the film’s finale, in which Laurie Strode gets to finally defeat Michael and take back her own narrative, was the right amount of catharsis to cap things off. But who am I kidding? I’m such a sucker for this franchise that the minute I heard they were making another one, my “eh, we don’t need a sequel” stance withered and dried up like a pumpkin left out on a doorstep too long.

Halloween Kills opens October 15, 2021.