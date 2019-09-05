Last year, director/writer David Gordon Green and co-writers Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley delivered the best Halloween sequel yet with a movie that retconned every single sequel to the original movie in order to pick up the story 40 years later. Jamie Lee Curtis returned, as did Michael Myers actor (and now filmmaker) Nick Castle to bring back John Carpenter‘s terrifying slasher in a thrilling new way.

But one of the most integral parts of this successful franchise revival was the Halloween soundtrack with music composed by John Carpenter, as well as his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. Now you can pick up a new vinyl edition of the Halloween soundtrack that comes in limited edition lenticular packaging and comes with 28 more minutes of music. Check out the new Halloween expanded soundtrack vinyl release below.

Halloween Expanded Soundtrack Vinyl

Waxwork Records and Sacred Bones Records are teaming up for this release, which has several different versions available. First, there’s the standard version from Sacred Bones that comes with one black disc and one orange disc. Then there’s the Sacred Bones mail-order exclusive that’s limited to 1,000 copies with glow-in-the-dark splatter vinyl, and an even more rare Sacred Bones Record Society version described as a “Bloody Jumpsuit” vinyl that’s only available if you sign up for their subscription program.

Meanwhile, over at Waxwork Records, you can get their limited edition version that comes on Jack ‘o Lantern Orange with Black Splatter discs. They don’t have an edition size, but it will only be available while supplies last.

No matter which version you get from Waxwork Records or Sacred Bones Records, the soundtrack will have a lenticular cover that makes the flames on the artwork flicker when it’s moved.

Every single version (other than the Record Society one) costs $35 per person, and they’re available for pre-order at the links above and will ship around mid-October. For a better look at the new release, here’s a video showing off the new vinyl soundtrack: