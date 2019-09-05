Cool Stuff: ‘Halloween’ Expanded Soundtrack Vinyl Comes with 28 Minutes of New Music
Posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Last year, director/writer David Gordon Green and co-writers Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley delivered the best Halloween sequel yet with a movie that retconned every single sequel to the original movie in order to pick up the story 40 years later. Jamie Lee Curtis returned, as did Michael Myers actor (and now filmmaker) Nick Castle to bring back John Carpenter‘s terrifying slasher in a thrilling new way.
But one of the most integral parts of this successful franchise revival was the Halloween soundtrack with music composed by John Carpenter, as well as his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. Now you can pick up a new vinyl edition of the Halloween soundtrack that comes in limited edition lenticular packaging and comes with 28 more minutes of music. Check out the new Halloween expanded soundtrack vinyl release below.
Halloween Expanded Soundtrack Vinyl
Waxwork Records and Sacred Bones Records are teaming up for this release, which has several different versions available. First, there’s the standard version from Sacred Bones that comes with one black disc and one orange disc. Then there’s the Sacred Bones mail-order exclusive that’s limited to 1,000 copies with glow-in-the-dark splatter vinyl, and an even more rare Sacred Bones Record Society version described as a “Bloody Jumpsuit” vinyl that’s only available if you sign up for their subscription program.
Meanwhile, over at Waxwork Records, you can get their limited edition version that comes on Jack ‘o Lantern Orange with Black Splatter discs. They don’t have an edition size, but it will only be available while supplies last.
No matter which version you get from Waxwork Records or Sacred Bones Records, the soundtrack will have a lenticular cover that makes the flames on the artwork flicker when it’s moved.
Every single version (other than the Record Society one) costs $35 per person, and they’re available for pre-order at the links above and will ship around mid-October. For a better look at the new release, here’s a video showing off the new vinyl soundtrack:
2018’s Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and with music by series creator John Carpenter (along with his son and godson, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies) was a critical and box-office smash. It grossed $159 million against a $10 million budget, becoming the most profitable Halloween movie since the 1978 original. The soundtrack album was a hit, too, debuting at #12 on the Billboard Albums chart and #2 on the vinyl chart, on its way to becoming one of the most successful movie soundtracks of the last decade. One year later, Sacred Bones Records and Waxwork Records are pleased to present an expanded edition of the soundtrack, including more than 28 additional minutes of music from the film and presenting a more complete, immersive listening experience.
The additional material included on the expanded edition adds a total of 24 cues to the album, spread across two more sides of vinyl on the deluxe double LP version. The LP also has all-new art and lavish packaging, including an optical-illusion lenticular sleeve that makes the flames around Michael Myers’s mask dance when you slide it off the record jacket. For diehard fans of the Halloween series, collectors of John Carpenter’s music, or anyone who wants to hear even more of the incredible score to this movie, this expanded edition is a must-buy.