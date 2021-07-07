Netflix’s upcoming action film Gunpowder Milkshake scored a sequel before the first film has even debuted. With that kind of confidence, coupled with the fantastic cast on board, audiences must be in for a really tasty treat.

At Cannes, French mini-major StudioCanal celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special presentation. The Hollywood Reporter shared that StudioCanal is working on a sequel to the action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake despite the first film not being released on Netflix until July 14.

The female-led film is about an assassin who veers off mission to rescue a child and subsequently triggers a war with a powerful crime syndicate as well as reunites a gun-wielding sisterhood. Guardian of the Galaxy‘s Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey star as an estranged mother-daughter assassin duo who reunite under dire circumstances. Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Michelle Yeoh (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Freya Allan (The Witcher) share the screen and action as well. The ruthless crime lord is played by none other than Paul Giamatti (John Adams, Shoot ‘Em Up).

Writer/director Navot Papushado also seems to have impressed the studio along with his past work on Big Bad Wolves and Rabies. While there is no confirmation that Papushado and co-writer Ehud Lavski will be on board for the sequel, it would be hard to imagine they would not be included in the film’s sequel. I mean, look at this trailer. Everything about this film looks fresh, fun, and exciting.

Celebrating Women Not Missing in Action

It’s really promising that there is already a sequel in the works for a female-led action film. How often does that happen? Seriously. More and more, women have been literally kicking ass on screen and it’s nice to see studios have faith that audience interest will continue. I’d love to see more films with female fight scenes like those in Kill Bill, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman. Not only does it elevate female characters and show women in a physical light beyond aesthetics, but there is also a revitalized appreciation for stunt coordinators and fight coordinators. I also love how the guns are stored in novels written by female authors, a small way to argue that the sword can be just as deadly as the pen after all.

In an interview with IGN, Gillan stated Gunpowder Milkshake “sort of exists in a fairly similar world to John Wick. They’re going to pick up their weapons from a place and using code words. I would say the film is pretty different tonally. It’s definitely slightly weirder. It’s more bonkers. It’s really stylized. So I would say that there’s like a level of Tarantino feel to it. Maybe like Kill Bill more so than John Wick.”

Gunpowder Milkshake premieres on Netflix on July 14, 2021.There is no word on when production will start on the sequel or when the release date will be.