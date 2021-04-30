The time has come for yet another movie to head to Netflix. Gunpowder Milkshake, the female-driven action flick that stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino, has just been scooped up by the streaming service, which will debut it sometime this summer in the U.S., while Studiocanal will release in the UK, France, Germany, AUZ/NZ, and STX will handle distribution in Canada, Latin America, and China. There’s also already a sequel in the works.

Deadline is reporting that Netflix picked up U.S. distribution rights for Gunpowder Milkshake, an action movie from director Navot Papushado. The film will head to Netflix this summer in the U.S., while “Studiocanal fully financed and will retain the international rights where they plan to distribute the film in their home territories with a planned international theatrical roll out around the world.”

Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Chloe Coleman star in the movie, which follows “three generations of female assassins who fight to stop a vicious cycle of violence that has haunted their lives.” The entire movie takes place over the course of one night. Ehud Lavski and Navot Papushado wrote the script. Here’s a more detailed synopsis:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

In addition to this distribution news, Deadline also adds that a sequel is already in the works, so Netflix is obviously hoping for a full-blown action franchise here. Franchises are becoming the name of the game for the streaming giant – they recently shelled out a ton of money for Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, and they’re also planning franchises around the Chris Hemsworth movie Extraction and the Charlize Theron comic book adaptation The Old Guard.