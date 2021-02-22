The Lord of the Rings is not only one of the longest blockbuster film trilogies, but the franchise has also inspired the Guinness World Record holder for the “Largest Interlocking Plastic Brick Diorama” at the children’s museum Smaerd Land in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Created by 50 designers across three years with over 150 million bricks, The Lord of the Rings LEGO diorama was inspired by the many battles that unfolded in the fantasy trilogy created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Measuring over 2,060 square feet, you’ll recognize plenty of settings from Middle-earth in the Guinness World Record video below.

The Lord of the Rings LEGO Diorama

Though we wish the video (via SyFy Wire) got a little more up close and personal with the details of this truly epic Lord of the Rings LEGO diorama, but you can clearly see the battles of Minas Tirith, Helms Deep and The Black Gate unfold with plenty of Uruk-hai soldiers ready for battle.

With Amazon Studios in the midst of working on a Lord of the Rings prequel series, there’s no better time to look back at the trilogy that helped redefine what a fantasy blockbuster can be. If you’re anxious to learn more about the upcoming series, here’s the official synopsis: