Guillermo del Toro has never shied away from the spiritual, supernatural, and strange. Movies like Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Cronos, Crimson Peak, The Devil’s Backbone, and features ghost stories, fantasy fables, unconventional romances, and more, all in a mesmerizing macabre canvas. Now the films of Guillermo del Toro are being repurposed for Tarot del Toro, a collection of tarot cards featuring artwork by Tomás Hijo inspired by del Toro’s visionary films.

Guillermo del Toro Tarot Card Deck

Let the fantastic vision of Guillermo del Toro guide your tarot practice with this sumptuously illustrated deck inspired by the haunting world of the award-winning filmmaker. From the macabre world of Guillermo del Toro comes a deliciously twisted take on a traditional seventy-eight-card tarot deck. Designed and illustrated by Tomás Hijo, this deck features sumptuous original artwork inspired by the themes, imagery, and characters of some of del Toro’s most popular films, including Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water. Featuring both major and minor arcana, the set also comes with a helpful guidebook explaining each card’s meaning, as well as a simple introduction to creating and reading spreads. Packaged in a collectible gift box, this imaginative set is the perfect gift for del Toro collectors and tarot enthusiasts alike.

Even if you’re not into the practice of tarot card reading, the artwork on this deck of cards is fantastic. It’s brilliant to make Guillermo del Toro the first card as The Magician, since he’s responsible for everything that inspired this deck of cards, even though you probably won’t find cards inspired by Hellboy and Pacific Rim. Plus, even if you get bad news from your tarot card reading, maybe seeing some familiar characters will make the news easier to swallow.

Tarot del Toro won’t be released until September 15, 2020, but you can pre-order it right now for $26.99.