In case you didn’t hear, there’s a Guardians of the Galaxy video game coming this fall. However, much like Marvel’s Avengers, this new game doesn’t have any basis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, unlike Marvel’s Avengers, this game actually doesn’t look half-bad. The announcement trailer showcased some exciting gameplay, and now a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game cinematic sneak peek gives us a better introduction to the villain: monster collector Lady Hellbender.

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Cinematic Sneak Peek

In this new Guardians of the Galaxy video game cinematic, we actually get to see how Lady Hellbender interacts with this ragtag crew, which includes some flirting with Drax the Destroyer. There’s also a glimpse at the choices that players can make during the cinematics, with a prompt asking whether you want Star-Lord to let the flirting continue or take the lead and move the deal along.

The gameplay footage that was showcased alongside the announcement trailer at E3 earlier this year actually set up this meeting with Lady Hellbender and the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the previously released clip, our heroes Guardians of the Galaxy hatched a plan to sell either Rocket or Groot to a monster collector named Lady Hellbender, a character based on Marguerite Hellbender in Marvel Comics. Their hope is to get cash and then bust their incarcerated friend out of Hellbender’s fortress, but that’s obviously going to go wrong.

We’re bound to start seeing much more from this game now that it’s under three months away, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis:

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game is coming October 26, 2021.