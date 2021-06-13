The Avengers were at the center of a new video game last year that ended up being quite the disappointment for Marvel fans. Thankfully, it looks like the game creators at Squre Enix are going to redeem themselves this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game. It may not be inspired by the versions of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if you watch the Guardians of the Galaxy video game trailer below, you’ll see it has much of the same attitude and style, including a rockin’ soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Trailer

Marvel Games, Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal announced the new Guardians of the Galaxy video game at E3. Arriving this fall, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The third-person action adventure game let’s players take control of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, as he leads Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot in a story that takes place years after a massive galactic war. Marry DeMarle, the executive narrative director at Eidos-Montreal explained (via Entertainment Weekly) more about what the Guardians of the Galaxy are doing in this game: “They’re hoping to make a quick buck as they adventure and rediscover the joy of life in this new universe. During one of their escapades, because of a silly bet between two of them, they may or may not cause a very small accident to happen that eventually takes on a life of its own and gets bigger and bigger and sets off a chain of cataclysmic events that will threaten the universe if the Guardians don’t take responsibility and stand up to it.”

Since Guardians of the Galaxy focuses on a team of space criminals who end up being tasked with saving the world, it should come as no surprise that they find themselves coming face-to-face with “a mysterious order that is out to annihilate anyone who refuses to bow to their convictions.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay Along with the Guardians of the Galaxy trailer reveal, there was a non-playable demo (above) showing off gameplay from the game. The footage featured the Guardians of the Galaxy hatching a plan to sell either Rocket or Groot to a monster collector named Lady Hellbender, a character based on Marguerite Hellbender in Marvel Comics. They’re hope is to get cash and then bust their incarcerate friend out of Hellbender’s fortress. But of course, the plan doesn’t go right, and the Guardians of the Galaxy have to tangle with a massive creature known as Dweller, amongst other deadly space creatures.

Through a mix of cinematics and gameplay footage, you can see how this already looks superior to The Avengers video game. Not only are there choices that can have a big impact on your path, but the fighting system allows you to independently control Star-Lord while also calling in Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot for teamwork attacks. Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Soundtrack

Easily one of the coolest elements of the game incorporates a trademark piece of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy‘s film franchise. As players fight enemies, they’ll fill what’s called a momentum meter. You fill it up by fighting effectively and using the entire team to your advantage. At any point, you can call a huddle with the team to motivate them with a little pep talk. If you put the right motivational speech together, you’ll get a full team boost that comes with Star-Lord hitting play on his Walkman, sparking a music-fueled battle with various 1980s tracks. In the Guardians of the Galaxy demo footage, the charged up attack played out to “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. The music added an extra dose of energy to the proceedings, making the combat sequences feel like they were orchestrated by James Gunn himself, even though he’s not involved with the video game in any way. This Isn’t Like The Avengers Video Game Guardians of the Galaxy will be a standalone game without any downloadable content expanding the story. The Avengers video game previously required players to get more DLC to keep the story going, including micro-transactions to enhance gameplay. But that won’t be the case with Guardians of the Galaxy. Marry DeMarle told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s very important that on Day 1, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is. So, right off the bat, they can get all of the costumes that are available, they can find all the abilities as they progress through the game. It’s all there.” Here’s the official synopsis for the Guardians of the Galaxy video game:

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game is coming October 26, 2021.

