If you like the comedic stylings of Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in the ongoing web series On Cinema at the Cinema, then we have some good news for you. The hapless duo is going on tour this spring with stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas, and they have a multimedia stage show planned featuring their “famed movie expertise and exuberant feuds.”

Find out more about Gregg Turkington and Tim Heidecker’s On Cinema at the Cinema tour below.

If you’ve never seen On Cinema at the Cinema, here’s their episode on Avengers: Infinity War:

What’s great about this ongoing web series is exactly what makes all the work by Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington great. They craft these odd characters who have these little story arcs over time, creating a little universe of strange comedy. On Cinema at the Cinema even spawned a spin-off web series called Decker, an action series parody in the same vein of 24. It’s all part of a universe that both Heidecker and Turkington engage with online and in-person (all in character) in a variety of ways.

Heidecker (who will actually appear in Jordan Peele’s Us this year) offered this even-handed promotion of the show: “We are thrilled to bring this truly remarkable show to the Midwest and other regions of this great country. Portions of this show constitute some of the most memorable moments of my entire life, while other segments are moments you may want to use the restrooms.”

You can watch all of the previous episodes of the series through the On Cinema at the Cinema YouTube channel right now, and then figure out which of the eight stops you’d like to check out to put a cherry on top:

Thursday, April 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Friday, April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Saturday, April 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Friday, May 10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Saturday, May 11 – Atlanta, GA @Variety Playhouse

Sunday May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Friday May 17 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Saturday May 18 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

If you’d like another example of how On Cinema at the Cinema carries on, this year they’re doing their sixth annual live Oscar special on February 24. It’s the only place you’ll find “live, up-to-the-minute movie expertise and information, as well as tributes and interviews with the biggest names in Hollywood cinema history.” That will be happening during the Oscars at the Adult Swim website.