‘Good Omens’ Trailer: Welcome to the End Times

So this is how the world ends: with a raucously cool new trailer for Good Omens. Who could have predicted that we’d get a brand new trailer for the forthcoming Amazon fantasy-comedy series based on the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett? But here it is, and it’s got something big to lay on us.

Good Omens Trailer

Based on the classic 1990 novel of the same name by Gaiman and Pratchett, Good Omens follows a fussy angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a rebellious demon Crowley (David Tennant) who have grown attached to each other and to Earth in the past few centuries. But their comfortable existence is shattered when Armageddon descends upon Earth in the form of the Antichrist. Desperate to protect Earth, Aziraphale and Crowley join forces to find the Antichrist and save Earth.

Gaiman is set to write and act as showrunner for the series, having received a posthumous blessing from Pratchett to bring the story to life after Pratchett’s death in 2015. It will be the author and screenwriter’s first time acting as a showrunner, but he’s gotten some practice in lately as executive producer for the acclaimed Starz adaptation of American Gods. And his signature baroque style seems to already be all over the series, if the show’s dazzling opening credits are any suggestion. With every new piece of marketing released for this series, it only cements its spot on our most anticipated TV shows of 2019 list.

Jon Hamm also stars in Good Omens as the archangel Gabriel in an expanded role from the book, and Brian Cox has recently been cast as the voice of Death. The cast is rounded out by Benedict Cumberbatch, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nina Sosanya, Ned Dennehy, and Ariyon Bakare.

Here is the official synopsis for Good Omens:

Based on the best-selling novel by renowned authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this series follows the story of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have formed an unlikely friendship spanning 6,000 years and have grown fond of life on earth. However, the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon and they must now join forces to find a way to save the world.

Good Omens premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 31, 2019.