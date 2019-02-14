When Neil Gaiman‘s name is attached to anything, you can expect something weird and wonderful. And it already looks like we’ll get that tenfold with the upcoming Amazon series Good Omens.

Gaiman is marking his first time as series showrunner with the adaptation of his and Terry Pratchett‘s satirical fantasy novel, but it was still a question of how much of that signature Gaiman gothic flair would make it to the series. Based on the Good Omens opening credits: plenty.

Good Omens Opening Credits

The elaborate title sequence is seeing a comeback recently, with True Detective turning it into an art form, and series like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina making it a stunning homage to the source material. The Good Omens opening credits sequence does all that and more.

Created in eye-popping cut-out animation, the 1-minute title sequence follows paper cut-outs of Michael Sheen and David Tennant‘s characters — the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively — as they travel through the world on a mission to stop the oncoming Armageddon. They make their way through tropical locales, burning metropolises, and finally, into the depths of hell in one gorgeous sequence that feels like a nod to Gaiman’s colorful career as a graphic novelist — I get flashes of Gaiman’s 1994 collage-inspired graphic novel The Tragical Comedy or Comical Tragedy of Mr. Punch in particular. It also doubles as one big Easter egg basket for fans of the 1990 book upon which Good Omens is based.

If the opening credits are anything to go by, Good Omens will more than earn its place on our most anticipated TV shows of 2019 list. It’s baroque, it’s dark, it’s weird, and it feels intensely, deeply Neil Gaiman. I can’t wait.

Here is the synopsis for Good Omens:

Based on the best-selling novel by renowned authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this series follows the story of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have formed an unlikely friendship spanning 6,000 years and have grown fond of life on earth. However, the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon and they must now join forces to find a way to save the world.

Good Omens premieres on Amazon on May 31, 2019.