On the January 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for part two of their discussion about which new tv shows are the most anticipated of 2019. Click here to listen to part one of this conversation.

Here is the list we began with and narrowed down from:

Black Monday (Showtime, January 20)

Carnival Row (Amazon TBA) Travis Beacham,

Catch-22 (Hulu, 2019)

Central Park Five (Netflix, 2019)

City on a Hill (Showtime, 2019)

Creepshow (Shudder, TBA)

Deadly Class (Syfy, January 16)

Devs (FX, 2019)*

Doom Patrol (DC Universe, Feb 15)

Fosse/Verdon (FX, April)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (Hulu, 2019)

Good Omens (Neil Gaiman, Amazon)*

Hanna (Amazon, March 2019)

I Am The Night (TNT, January 28th)

Les Miserables (PBS, April 14)

Living With Yourself (Netflix, 2019)

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 2019)

MIracle Workers (TBS, February 12)

Modern Love (Amazon, 2019)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO, 2019)

Now Apocalypse (Starz, Mar. 10)

Pennyworth (EPIX, 2019 tba)

Russian Doll (Netflix, February 1st)

Shrill (Hulu, Mar. 15)

Snowpiercer (TNT, 2019)

Stargirl (DC Universe, September)

Swamp Thing (DC Universe, May)

The Act (Hulu, Mar. 20)

The Boys (Amazon, TBA)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix TBA)

The Loudest Voice in the Room (Showtime, 2019)

The Mandalorian (Disney+, late 2019)*

The Passage (Fox, January 14)

The Politician (Netflix)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, TBA)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, feb 15)

Too Old to Die Young (Amazon, 2019)

Top of the Morning (Apple, TBA)

Tuca and Bertie (Netflix, TBA)

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix, March 15)

Untitled Picard Spin-off (CBS All Access)

Warrior (Cinemax, TBA)

Watchmen (HBO)*

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Spring)*

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, February 24)

Wizards (Netflix TBA) DreamWorks Animated

Y (FX, 2019)

Here are our final locked in list of choices.

