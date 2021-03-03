Godzilla vs Kong will stomp into theaters and on HBO Max in less than a month, bringing the two movie monsters together for an epic battle. As we head into the final stretch of marketing for the blockbuster, new footage is slowly surfacing online, and today brings a Godzilla vs Kong TV spot that may hold a reference to the original battle between the two titans from 1962.

Godzilla vs Kong TV Spot

Most of the footage in this TV spot has been seen in the full trailer for Godzilla vs Kong, but there are a few interesting shots of King Kong that are not only new, but they may also be paying tribute to the final fight from the original King Kong vs Godzilla movie.

One shot features Kong being carried in a massive net by a bunch of helicopters and ospreys, and it appears he’s dropped in the middle of an arctic environment of some kind as we get a close-up of his face. That calls back to this sequence from the aforementioned King Kong vs Godzilla:

Then again, perhaps there’s a chance he’s being picked up from this snowy environment, maybe after a battle with Godzilla doesn’t go well for him. After all, there’s another shot where Kong appears to be falling from a great height into a more tropical setting. We’re not sure what that’s about, but perhaps it has something to do with the shots in the trailer where he appears to be surrounded by futuristic drones of some kind.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Blair Witch) with a script from Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 31, 2021.