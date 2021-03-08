Godzilla vs. Kong is just a few short weeks away from stomping into theaters and tearing into HBO Max. As the hype train continues to speed onward, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a handful of new Godzilla vs. Kong posters, including a couple flashy international one-sheets. The titans are clearly ready for battle.

Godzilla vs. Kong Posters

First up, let’s start with the weakest poster of the bunch. Though it feels like a design that echoes promotional banners for actual boxing matches or UFC fights, the design just feels a little too simple for a blockbuster of this magnitude. Thankfully, there’s a pair of much better posters with the monsters preparing to square-off.

Each of the posters presents the impending battle from a different perspective. While the large hand of Kong hangs on one, the claw of Godzilla dangles on the other. Each opponent stand in the distance poised for this fight that will undoubtedly wreck many of the buildings surrounding them.

Finally, two Chinese posters bring the visual spectacle to life. Though Godzilla and Kong are clearly ready for battle, they’re in two entirely different locations. As Godzilla stands among a neon cityscape, Kong stand in some kind of strange environment with falling rocks, upside down mountains, glowing topography, and a winged monster flying in the background. He’s also holding a glowing axe that looks like it could be one of Godzilla’s back spikes. Perhaps that’s an important detail?

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 31, 2021.