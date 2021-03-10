It’s time to pick a side in the battle of Godzilla vs. Kong. The massive movie monsters are coming to blows on the big screen and HBO Max later this month. But they’re not the only ones caught up in the blockbuster battle. Behind Godzilla and King Kong are teams of human characters, each invested in one of the colossal creatures for different reasons. A new Godzilla vs. Kong featurette introduces the humans behind each of the monsters, and there’s some new footage from the movie too.

Godzilla vs. Kong Featurette

Warner Bros. Pictures certainly hopes you’ll care about the human characters in this movie too, which is why they’re singled out in this featurette that teases the collision of two stories coming together for this epic battle. On Team Kong, we’ve got Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Kaylee Hottle as the young girl who shares a bond with the giant ape. Over on Team Godzilla, we have Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Julian Dennison, who believe Godzilla is being manipulated somehow.

The human element of the recent Godzilla movies has been one of the more disappointing aspects of the franchise. Despite solid performances, they just didn’t bring much to the table. It wasn’t quite as big of an issue in Kong: Skull Island, but there were still human characters who felt a little flimsy amidst all the spectacle. Of course, most people aren’t all that interested in anything except the titular titans trading blows anyway, but the human characters help give the movie stakes and make the movie more than just a blockbuster boxing match. So hopefully the story gives them a good role to play.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Blair Witch) with a script from Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The rest of the cast includes Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 31, 2021.