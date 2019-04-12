Godzilla: King of the Monsters is stomping into theaters next month, but the giant lizard isn’t the only monster making noise this time. The sequel to 2014’s blockbuster reboot of the classic franchise is bringing Motrha, Rodan and the three-headed Ghidorah into battle, but people are having a little trouble pronouncing the name of the final titan in that roster. You’ll see what I’m talking about in the new Godzilla King of the Monsters TV spots below.

Godzilla King of the Monsters TV Spots

This one has the most humor we’ve seen from Godzilla: King of the Monsters so far. Unfortunately, both of the jokes are lame, and they come from Thomas Middleditch’s new character, which makes me think he’s going to be the worst part of movie. Sure, cheesy jokes have always been a staple of the Godzilla franchise, but these aren’t landing for me. Hopefully they’ll be used sparingly throughout the rest of the film.

At the very least, this TV spot brings some incredible new shots of the three-headed Ghidorah, including one where Godzilla is blasting the hell out of his rival with that atomic breath of his.

This TV spot takes a different approach, choosing to focus on Millie Bobby Brown‘s character being upset with her mother Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) for misusing the titans. As the actress revealed awhile back, she has figured out how to communicate with them “using their bioacoustics on a sonar level.” That doesn’t sit well with her daughter, who seems to hold Godzilla close to her heart, like a misunderstood pet.

We’re trying to keep our expectations in check since 2014’s Godzilla wasn’t the best it could have been. This sequel looks to up the ante in a number of ways, especially visually. There are shots in here that are pure showstoppers, and this is going to look amazing on an IMAX screen.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

You can watch the most recent trailer over here. Here’s the official synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters tears through theaters starting May 31, 2019.