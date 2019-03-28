‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer: This is Godzilla’s World, We Just Live In It
Posted on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
A dazzling new Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer is here to proclaim this is Godzilla’s world, and we’re just living in it. This visually stunning, morbidly humorous new look at the monster epic is scored to a twinkly-then-epic version of “Over the Rainbow”, hinting that director Michael Dougherty is fine leaning into the playful side of mass destruction. Watch the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer below.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer
I hope Legendary and Warner Bros. give the Godzilla: King of the Monsters marketing team a nice Christmas bonus this year. The trailer that was first released last year at Comic-Con was so effective it actually made me tear up a little in Hall H. This latest trailer might be even better. Scored to a “Over the Rainbow”, this quick, pulse-pounding trailer packs in plenty of pulverizing, as Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah all get name-dropped while smashing the shit out of everything in sight.
In the midst of it all is Bradley Whitford sounding pretty pleased about working with Godzilla, Vera Farmiga hinting that she might be the real monster of the movie, King Ghidorah striking a rather religious pose, and Millie Bobby Brown smiling in the rain. It’s glorious. But I’m trying not to get too excited about this movie, because I thought the trailers for the 2014 Godzilla were impressive, too. Unfortunately, that movie disappointed me. I’m hopeful that King of the Monsters will succeed where Godzilla failed. At the very least, this movie will look great.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi, stomps into theaters May 31, 2019.
Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.
The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.