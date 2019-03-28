A dazzling new Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer is here to proclaim this is Godzilla’s world, and we’re just living in it. This visually stunning, morbidly humorous new look at the monster epic is scored to a twinkly-then-epic version of “Over the Rainbow”, hinting that director Michael Dougherty is fine leaning into the playful side of mass destruction. Watch the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer below.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

I hope Legendary and Warner Bros. give the Godzilla: King of the Monsters marketing team a nice Christmas bonus this year. The trailer that was first released last year at Comic-Con was so effective it actually made me tear up a little in Hall H. This latest trailer might be even better. Scored to a “Over the Rainbow”, this quick, pulse-pounding trailer packs in plenty of pulverizing, as Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah all get name-dropped while smashing the shit out of everything in sight.

In the midst of it all is Bradley Whitford sounding pretty pleased about working with Godzilla, Vera Farmiga hinting that she might be the real monster of the movie, King Ghidorah striking a rather religious pose, and Millie Bobby Brown smiling in the rain. It’s glorious. But I’m trying not to get too excited about this movie, because I thought the trailers for the 2014 Godzilla were impressive, too. Unfortunately, that movie disappointed me. I’m hopeful that King of the Monsters will succeed where Godzilla failed. At the very least, this movie will look great.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi, stomps into theaters May 31, 2019.