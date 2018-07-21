The Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer is here to remind us that we are but insignificant humans compared to the towering monsters that will battle it out for dominion of our planet. The Godzilla sequel sees the reptilian kaiju square up against other classic kaiju monsters, and now there’s a trailer released in conjunction with the film’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. See the first official Godzilla King of the Monsters trailer below.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Trailer

Whoa. This looks awesome, and may be one of the best things to come out of Comic-Con so far. The sheer scale of everything is breathtaking, and it looks like Michael Dougherty found a way to make the human characters just as interesting as the giant creatures (which look amazing).

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be Legendary’s next step into expanding its cinematic MonsterVerse, which is set to encompass all its cinematic monsters from Godzilla to King Kong. After watering the seeds for the monster-hunting organization Monarch in last year’s Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will go into full kaiju movie mayhem, introducing classic creatures like Mothra, Rodan, and Godzilla’s “ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah”, according to the official synopsis.

Director Michael Dougherty‘s teased Rodan’s part in the movie as well, telling Entertainment Weekly, “In a lot of ways, he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

Oh yeah, but there are humans in this movie too. The sequel will center around Millie Bobby Brown‘s Madison and her Monarch scientist mother Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), who get kidnapped by a sinister group that brings them into contact with Godzilla.

Godzilla 2 also stars Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Zhang Ziyi, and Anthony Ramos.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species – thought to be mere myths – rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla 2 arrives on May 31, 2019.