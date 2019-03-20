‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Compares Rodan to a “Massive A-Bomb”
Posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Godzilla may be King of the Monsters, but he’s got a hell of an impressive kingdom. Once the superior monster wreaking havoc on the Earth in Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film Godzilla, the radioactive giant lizard is about to be joined by the Pandora’s box of creatures, including some of Toho’s most famous kaiju, Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.
But where before Godzilla seemed like the kaiju to beat, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty teases that he has some stiff competition. Especially with Rodan, a flying kaiju beast that has an even greater range of destruction than our favorite mega-reptile.
In an interview with Empire, Dougherty says that Godzilla may be the “One King to Rule Them All” per Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ tagline, Rodan is nothing to sneeze at, leaving plenty of destruction in his wake:
“[Rodan] is a bit of a rogue… you never quite know where his loyalties lie. Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings.”
That makes sense considering the pterodactyl-esque beast has the ability of flight, giving it even more range to spread wanton destruction. It’s does some impressive damage in the last Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot, in which Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah get the spotlight
Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus) directs this sequel, which stars Dance, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.
Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.