Godzilla may be King of the Monsters, but he’s got a hell of an impressive kingdom. Once the superior monster wreaking havoc on the Earth in Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film Godzilla, the radioactive giant lizard is about to be joined by the Pandora’s box of creatures, including some of Toho’s most famous kaiju, Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

But where before Godzilla seemed like the kaiju to beat, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty teases that he has some stiff competition. Especially with Rodan, a flying kaiju beast that has an even greater range of destruction than our favorite mega-reptile.

In an interview with Empire, Dougherty says that Godzilla may be the “One King to Rule Them All” per Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ tagline, Rodan is nothing to sneeze at, leaving plenty of destruction in his wake:

“[Rodan] is a bit of a rogue… you never quite know where his loyalties lie. Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings.”

That makes sense considering the pterodactyl-esque beast has the ability of flight, giving it even more range to spread wanton destruction. It’s does some impressive damage in the last Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot, in which Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah get the spotlight

Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus) directs this sequel, which stars Dance, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.