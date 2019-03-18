It doesn’t take much for Godzilla to intimidate people: roaring at the top of his lungs or breathing a huge plume of fire will usually do the trick. But in lieu of those options, there’s another method of intimidation he can utilize, and you can see it in action in this new TV spot for this summer’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Godzilla King of the Monsters TV Spot

Audiences probably best know Charles Dance as the pragmatic, cold-hearted patriarch Tywin Lannister from Game of Thrones, but hearing him dramatically deliver dialogue like, “We opened Pandora’s Box, and there’s no closing it now” just seems so right. You can hear it in his voice that he is on this movie’s exact wavelength.

I also kinda love how the tagline in this TV spot – “One King to Rule Them All” – is clearly a reference to The Lord of the Rings, a fantasy franchise which couldn’t be more different from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Still, props to the marketing department there: a great tagline is a great tagline.

Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus) directs this sequel, which stars Dance, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. That is one hell of a cast for a huge kaiju movie about ancient creatures battling it out in the skies, and while I’m as excited as the next person to see a bunch of CG-crafted monster mayhem, I’m glad to see the film put a bit more focus on the human characters this time around. That was the biggest flaw with 2014’s Godzilla: Bryan Cranston was the best human in that movie, and he didn’t stick around long enough to keep the entire film afloat.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps its way into theaters on May 31, 2019.