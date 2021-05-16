Paramount Pictures is taking a different approach to the G.I. Joe franchise after letting it lie dormant nearly 10 years. Rather than focusing on a whole team of characters from the toyline, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is shining the spotlight on one of the fan favorite characters by giving the ninja warrior an origin story starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians). Will it be worth checking out? Find out for yourself by watching the Snake Eyes trailer below.

Snake Eyes Trailer

Golding is tackling Snake Eyes as his first major franchise effort following his breakthrough role in Crazy Rich Asians. The actor saw this as an opportunity to give a familiar character a rich backstory. Golding previously said:

“To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask and what’s his story?”

The film has been said to be influenced by Japanese cinema from the likes of Akira Kurosawa, as well as spaghetti western style samurai movies, and the action from those kind of movies is certainly on display in this trailer. Let’s just hope there’s a good story to go along with it.

Snake Eyes also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) with a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Hercules).

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes is coming to theaters on July 23, 2022.