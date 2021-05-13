It’s time again for Hollywood to try to turn G.I. Joe into a film franchise! This time we’re getting Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a film that focuses on the (usually) silent ninja assassin character. Here, Snake Eyes is played by Henry Golding, and Golding leads a cast that includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. There are new, official images from the film that you can check out below.

Last month, a whole bunch of officially released images of toys from the upcoming movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins premiered online. This was slightly odd, because in almost every case, these toys were giving us our first looks at the film’s characters. Now, images of the real people have arrived, in case you’re tired of looking at the toy pics and dreaming of what they’d all look like as flesh and blood people. The images come from EW, and they feature Henry Golding and the rest of the cast looking very serious.

Here’s Golding doing a handstand with a sword. Don’t try this at home, kids. Traditionally, Snake Eyes doesn’t talk and he never takes off his mask, but since this is an origin film, Golding will be allowed to show his face and have some dialogue. “I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different,” Golding told EW. “To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask and what’s his story?”