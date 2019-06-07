Believe it or not, the Ghostbusters soundtrack has never been available digitally in full…until now. In honor of the 35th anniversary of the film’s release, Elmer Bernstein‘s Ghostbusters score is now available to stream, featuring four previously unreleased tracks. The soundtrack is also headed to CD and vinyl, newly mixed and remastered. Stream the full Ghostbusters soundtrack below.

Elmer Bernstein’s Ghostbusters score rules. I’m not even talking about the iconic theme, either. For the bulk of the score, Bernstein crated a playful, eerie soundscape that can be listened to easily outside of the context of the film. But up until now, you were unable to stream Bernstein’s score in its entirety. Now, the full soundtrack has been newly mixed and remastered from the score’s original multi-tracks, and you can hear it above.

Regarding the release, Peter Bernstein, son of the late Elmer Bernstein, says: “As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road. It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form.”

In addition to the streaming version above, the soundtrack is also available in CD today, and will arrive on vinyl July 19. There’s a whole bunch of Ghostbusters-related material headed your way this weekend, as the first-ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest kicks-off this weekend. We’ll be there covering the fest, so look for more Ghostbusters content on the horizon.

The full tracklist for the Ghostbusters soundtrack is below.

Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score Tracklisting

1. Ghostbusters Theme

2. Library

3. Venkman

4. Hello

5. The Best One in Your Row

6. Get Her!

7. Plan

8. Dana’s Theme

9. Fridge and Sign

10. Attack

11. Client

12. Dana’s Apartment

13. Same Problem

14. We Got One

15. Zuul Part 1

16. Meeting 1

17. I Respect You

18. Who Brough the Dog

19. Zuul Part 2

20. Steel Drum

21. Cross Rip

22. News

23. Judgment Day

24. Mistake

25. Halls

26. Ballroom

27. Trap

28. Meeting 2

29. Earthquake

30. Stairwell

31. Gozer

32. Let’s Go

33. We’re Going to Save the World

34. Mr. Stay Pft

35. Final Battle

36. Finish

37. Zuul (Album Version)