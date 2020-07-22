Hasbro is now in possession of the license for Ghostbusters toys, and they started things off with a bang this year by introducing the “Plasma Series” of figures inspired by the original 1984 movie. Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore were all included, along with a possessed Dana Barrett and the flat-topped Gozer the Gozerian. If you collected all of the figures, you could then build one of Gozer’s terror dogs. Now the other terror dog is coming along with the Keymaster.

Joining the first wave of Ghostbusters action figures from Hasbro will be a new two-pack that features the other terror dog attacking the panicked Louis Tully, played by Rick Moranis in the movie. And you can check it out below.

Ghostbusters Louis Tully Action Figure with Terror Dog

io9 debuted the new Ghostbusters action figure, revealing the packaging that dubs the scene “Tully’s Terrible Night,” the photorealistic head sculpt of Rick Moranis looks perfectly disheveled and terrified. He also comes with that head piece featuring all the wires that Egon Spengler uses to examine him once the police pick him up after he’s been possessed by Vinz Clortho. “Many Shuvs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day, I can tell you!”

These two figures complete the roster of main characters from the original Ghostbusters, though there are still plenty of characters that could still be released by Hasbro. There still isn’t a new figure for Sliimer or any of the other ghosts featured in the movie, including the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, who we could easily see being the next buildable figure in the next wave of toys. There’s also the Ghostbsuters secretary Janine Meltz and the smarmy EPA agent Walter Peck.

The Ghostbusters Louis Tully action figure with terror dog will be available for purchase from Hasbro Pulse for $50 sometime in September. Hopefully more Ghostbusters figures are just around the corner.