Listen, do you smell something? That’s the scent of this new Ghostbusters incense burner that looks like the ghost trap that the paranormal exterminators use to catch ghosts. Once you place the incense inside, the trap looks like it’s smoking after capturing a focused, non-terminal, repeating phantasm or a class-five full-roaming vapor. Probably a real nasty one too.

Ghostbusters Ghost Trap Incense Burner

Boing Boing brought out attention to the officially licensed Ghostbusters ghost trap incense burner available from Numskull Designs at Just Geek. Here’s the official production description and images from the website:

Finding it hard to relax at home with all the focused, non-terminal, repeating phantasms or class-five full-roaming vapors in your hotel or home? Look no further as you can wind down whilst capturing ghosts with this Ghostbusters Trap incense burner, designed after the iconic movie ghost trap. Keep the doors closed with an incense burning inside to witness the smoke creeping out, just like the Ghostbusters movies when the gang have caught a ghost.

The only downside is that this Ghostbusters ghost trap incense burner is a little on the pricier side at $59.99. That’s a salty pricetag for a hunk of molded plastic that just sits there while the incense does the real work, but it does look pretty damn cool when the smoke comes out of it. Pre-orders are up now, and the item appears to be shipping sometime this month.

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently slated to arrive in theaters this fall on November 11, 2021.