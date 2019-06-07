The Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is one of the most famous vehicles to ever grace the silver screen, and there have been countless versions of it released over the years as toy cars, die-cast models, and more. But now the hearse-turned-paranormal-ambulance is getting a new detailed model courtesy of Eaglemoss Hero Collector’s model building subscription program, letting fans slowly build the vehicle over an extended period of time. Find out what this Ghostbusters Ecto-1 model subscription package is all about.

The Hollywood Reporter got a sneak peek at Eaglemoss Hero Collector’s Ghostbusters Ecto-1 model subscription package, which will be on display this weekend at Ghostbusters Fan Fest on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, CA (stay tuned for our coverage). Here’s Dan Aykroyd getting the first look at the completed model:

This isn’t your average snap-together model. It’s easily one of the largest and most detailed models packages of the Ecto-1 that I’ve ever see. This is a 1:8 scale reproduction of the vehicle (measuring over 31 inches long and 10 inches wide), and it has working headlights, tail lights, brake lights and emergency lights, as well as working sirens, steering wheels, and doors. You can even crank down the windows by hand! That’s pretty damn cool.

Funnily enough, even though the movie positions the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor as a hearse that is turned into the signature Ghostbusters ambulance, Dan Aykroyd revealed an interesting secret behind the making of the vehicle:

“The conceit in the movie was it was a hearse converted to an ambulance, but in real life it was an ambulance that we converted to a hearse and then converted to an ambulance. The hearse just has a pallet to put the coffin in the back, but the ambulance has things like stretcher bars. And inside, next to the side door where we put our packs, there was a little seat where patients could be attended to. There’s no way a hearse would have a seat there for anyone to attend to a passenger!”

The only problem with this incredibly detailed, sizeable model is that it will cost you a decent amount of money and will take awhile to build. While pricing and subscription length for building this model wasn’t revealed, the previously released DeLorean time machine model from Back to the Future was spread out over 130 issues (or piece packages) that were delivered across 30 months. And each of those packages costs $10.90. For those keeping track, that’s a total of $327 and two and a half years of anticipation building the entire model. We’re betting the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 package will be a little more pricey since it’s a larger vehicle, but we’ll see.

You can sign up to be notified when the pre-order is officially available later this fall over at the Eaglemoss Hero Collector website. Stay tuned for more on this and other Ghostbusters details from this weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest.