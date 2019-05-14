For the first time ever, Ghostbusters franchise directors from the past, present and future will be together for a panel at the first ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest next month.

Wizard World has announced that Ghostbusters: Answer the Call director Paul Feig has been added to the line-up of special guests at Ghostbusters Fan Fest. Furthermore, he’ll be on a panel together with Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, as well as Jason Reitman, who is slated to be at the helm of a new Ghostbusters sequel coming in 2020.

The Ghostbusters directors panel will take place on Saturday, June 8 during Ghostbusters Fan Fest on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, California as one of the main stage events. It’s just one of several fun events happening on the exact 35th anniversary of the original movie, and also just eight days before the 30th anniversary of Ghostbusters II.

Paul Feig was already a renowned comedy director before tackling the Ghostbusters reboot released in 2016. Feig is the creator behind the cult favorite series Freaks and Geeks and the director of comedy hits such as Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy and the sorely underrated A Simple Favor. Plus, he’s been at the helm of episodes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Arrested Development.

In addition to participating in the Ghostbusters directors panel, Paul Feig will also greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs for those attending the event. And honestly, I wish Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones were joining him. But since some of the Ghostbusters fanbase were not too kind to their reboot, I don’t blame them for not wanting to join in. Still, there are many fans who would love to see them there.

Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures says, “We’re excited to have Paul Feig join Ivan and Jason on stage. The Directors’ Panel is the perfect way to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of such a beloved franchise and we’re looking forward to bring these talented filmmakers to some of their biggest fans.”

Other special guests attending Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June include Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Ray Parker Jr., William Atherton, and a whole assembly of other supporting stars, crew members, and even the voice cast of The Real Ghostbusters. If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, this is the place to be, even though it seems like Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver aren’t going to make it.

Tickets for Ghostbusters Fan Fest are still available. While the initial ticket pricing packages when the event was announced were very salty, there’s a new ticket package for Saturday only that is the cheapest option overall at $149.99. That’s still pretty expensive, but considering this event is happening on the Sony Pictures lot and may not come together in such a big way ever again, this really could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ghostbusters fans out there.

We’ll be at Ghostbusters Fan Fest covering the festivities and panels, so stay tuned to hear what we find out.