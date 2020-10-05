This December, fans of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian will be able to get their hands on some of the incredible concept art from the making of the first season. Lucasfilm and Abrams Books are releasing The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian by Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak, and he’s just revealed a sneak peek at some of the concept art from inside the book, including alternate designs for the Mandalorian himself and some adorable new images of The Child affectionately called Baby Yoda.

The Art of The Mandalorian Concept Art

First up, here’s the the artwork inside the cover, featuring an early scene in the first episode where a tusked creature latches onto The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest. Mando is hanging out the side door, trying to electrocute the creature so he’ll let go. But who is in the cockpit flying the ship? In the series, it’s nobody, and it’s presumably left on auto-pilot. But Mando’s bounty is left in the cockpit. It looks like there’s someone inside that cockpit, but maybe it’s just an alternate interior design.

There’s also a full two-page spread with some of the alternate designs for the Mandalorian himself. You’ll notice that he was almost given a full furry cape to wear. But that’s an element they decided to save and give to the Armorer on the show instead. As for that sketch done on regular notebook paper, that’s one of the earliest designs from executive producer Dave Filoni.

Here’s another big spread of some artwork of the Child, including some alternate designs for the pram he’s discovered in. One has it opening in a completely different way, making it open like a symmetrically cracked egg instead of like a bassinet. Then there’s a version that sits on Mando’s back like backpack, which would have been pretty cool. But ultimately, it’s a little more cute if the little creature is independent of Mando, floating in his pram alongside him.

Then we have a couple more of these astounding two-page spreads. One, by Christian Alzmann features the Child looking very proud of the frog-like creature that he’s just captured near a bonfire. The other, by Ryan Church has three-X-wings blasting the hangar bay operated by the seedy Ranzar Malk in “Chapter 6: The Prisoner.” The latter shot is one of those instances where the art looks much better than the final shot. It’s not that the shot looks bad in the series, but it’s much more stylized in the artwork.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available for pre-order and is expected to release on December 1.