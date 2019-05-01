The Long Night is over in Westeros, but a usurper still sits on the Iron Throne.

HBO has released a Game of Thrones preview and a new batch of photos which give us a glimpse into the fallout from last weekend’s humongous Battle of Winterfell. But there are still three super-sized episodes left before the series rolls its credits for the final time, so it seems that the pieces are shifting around the board once again for what’s shaping up to be the last confrontation of the series.

Game of Thrones Preview

“We have won the Great War,” Daenerys Targaryen says. “Now we will win the Last War.” She appears to have finally gotten the northerners on her side, and just in the nick of time – she’s lost almost everything on this quest to help defeat the Night King, including one of her dragons, her most beloved advisor (RIP Ser Jorah), and her entire Dothraki army. But you can hear that barely-suppressed rage in her voice as she talks about ripping out Cersei Lannister “root and stem,” so she appears to be channelling all of her grief and bad luck into achieving her ultimate goal.

Will she and Jon have a meaningful conversation about their romance in the wake of the revelation that they’re related and that Jon has a better claim to the throne than she does? Or will this be one of those things like Jon’s resurrection, where it’s kinda-sorta acknowledged by a few people but never really seen on screen?

Game of Thrones Photos: Season 8, Episode 4

There’s not much to glean from these photos, other than that the show seems to be slowing its pace and taking the time to give the fallen a proper funeral at Winterfell. But after the chaos of the battle, I’ll gladly take a few minutes of grieving and strategizing as we head into the show’s endgame.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday night on HBO.