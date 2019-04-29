Daily Podcast: Why Last Night’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Didn’t Work
Posted on Monday, April 29th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 29, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones and why so many fans are so angry about one of the most anticipated episodes of television ever.
Opening Banter: Last night’s Game of Thrones has the internet talking, and not in a good way. Who watched it?
In Our Feature Presentation:
- How everyone watched the show.
- Was it too dark?
- Why was this battle such a huge deal?
- What are people mad about? What caused it?
- Are there problems beyond darkness and presentation?
- Who lived and who died?
- What stuff did we actually like?
- What comes next?
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Drops the Ball With “The Long Night,” the Worst Battle in the Show’s History
- Why You Couldn’t See a Damn Thing on This Week’s Game of Thrones
