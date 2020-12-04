Take everything you loved about Spy Kids and mix it with The Avengers, and you have some idea of what Netflix will deliver with the family superhero adventure We Can Be Heroes, courtesy of director Robert Rodriguez.

When an alien invasion results in the capture of the adult superheroes known as The Heroics, their children are put into government protection at a secret underground facility. But these super-powered kids won’t just let their parents be imprisoned by aliens while the world goes to hell. One of them is the child of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and that means she has shark strength. Whatever the hell that means. Watch the new We Can Be Heroes trailer below to see for yourself.

We Can Be Heroes Trailer

Look, I know this is geared towards kids and it’s not meant to be some kind of high quality blockbuster fare, but they could have at least spent a little more on the visual effects. It’s possible that the intention was to make this movie look like a live-action Saturday morning cartoon, which is what Spy Kids went for in the 2000s, but surely technology has allowed for things to look at least a little less goofy. This still feels like cheap green screen effects from a bargain bin Marvel copycat.

Along with the return of Taylor Dooley as Lava Girl and JJ Dashnaw taking over as Sharkboy, there are also parental superheroes played by Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook. Plus, it looks like the villain is played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

As for our kid superheroes, it’s Yaya Gosselin who steps up as the young leader of these super powered kids, played by mostly unknown young actors. Each of these kids their own unique abilities, which include super elasticity, manipulating time, seeing the future, and as we said before, shark strength.

The rest of the cast includes Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, and Brently Heilbron.

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.



We Can Be Heroes arrives on Netflix on January 1, 2021.