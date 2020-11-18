Surprise, I guess! Robert Rodriguez has a new family-friendly superhero flick called We Can Be Heroes headed to Netflix, and it’s set in the same world as Rodriguez’s 2005 superhero comedy The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Now, Netflix has revealed that Sharkboy and Lavagirl are in the new movie, all-grown-up with kids of their own. Original Lavagirl Taylor Dooley is back in the role, while JJ Dashnaw steps into the role of Sharkboy. Twilight series actor Taylor Lautner played Sharkboy in the original movie, but I guess he was just too damn busy to come back for We Can Be Heroes.

I never saw The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. I guess I was just too old when the movie came out, or I just didn’t give a shit. And if I’m being honest, I still don’t give a shit, but hey, I know there are people younger than me who probably grew up with that Robert Rodriguez flick and think it’s a masterpiece. If so, here’s some good news: Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back, baby! They’re going to show up in We can Be Heroes, a new family-friendly superhero flick from Rodriguez. Netflix dropped the reveal today with the following message: “Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX).”

The message came accompanied with these images:

As I said above, O.G. Lavagirl Taylor Dooley is back in the part while JJ Dashnaw is the new Sharkboy. In We Can Be Heroes, “After their parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders, the children of Earth’s superheroes team up and learn to work together to save their parents and the world.”

“A lot of families have spent a lot of time together,” Rodriguez previously told EW. “I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.” I find it very hard to believe people were calling up Robert Rodriguez and saying the words “Reboot Sharkboy,” but hey, what do I know? In any case, rather than reboot those movies, Rodriguez decided to just make a new movie set in that same world.

To be fair, the news that Sharkboy and Lavagirl are in We Can Be Heroes isn’t completely out of left-field. Dooley was already announced as being part of the cast, which lead EW to ask Rodriguez if the film was going to be a Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel. Rodriguez played coy and said, “It could be.” And now we know the truth.

We Can Be Heroes arrives on Netflix January 1, 2021, just in time for your hangover.