Frozen 2 may have opened in theaters the weekend before Thanksgiving, but that didn’t keep Disney animated sequel from setting new box office records for the holiday weekend. The movie not only broke the record for the five-day holiday weekend, but also the standard three-day weekend window. It wasn’t the only movie to rake in cash over Thanksgiving though.

Knives Out came in second place, and while it may have made less than a third of what Frozen 2 earned, the murder mystery from director Rian Johnson exceeded early box office projections and has been getting rave reviews from audiences too. Get the full Frozen 2 box office rundown and the rest of the weekend numbers below.

In the United States, Frozen 2 pulled in $123.7 million for the five-day holiday weekend and $85.2 million for the three day weekend. Not only are those the highest grosses for Thanksgiving weekends, but Box Office Mojo says the movie now has over $287 million after only 10 days of release. That’s not quite as big of a haul as Incredibles 2 had over the summer last year, but it’s enough to already make it the 17th highest grossing animated movie ever, and it will surely climb much higher than that as the weeks go on.

Meanwhile, in second place we have Knives Out, which brought in $41.7 million for the five-day weekend and $27 million across the standard three-day weekend. That may not sound like much in comparison, but the movie still landed the 16th largest Thanksgiving weekend opening ever. It helps that audiences gave the movie an “A-” CinemaScore, which means people are walking away from the movie extremely satisfied. Just goes to show you that audiences are still craving original ideas with all the franchises out there.

In third place, Ford v Ferrari earned plenty of money from all the dads out there. The movie raced past $81 million after adding $19 million for the holiday weekend, and $13.2 million across the regular three-day weekend. The movie should have no problem crossing the $100 million mark in the US when all is said in done.

Coming in fourth place, we have A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. In its second weekend, the movie dropped just 11% from its opening weekend. It earned $11.8 million across three days and $17.3 million for the holiday weekend. That puts the domestic total at $34.3 million, and if the movie keeps holding on strong, it could be a reliable earner through the Christmas season too.

Finally, Queen & Slim wrapped up the top five with $11.7 million for the regular three-day weekend and $15.8 for the holiday spread. Much like Knives Out, the movie sat well with audiences giving it an “A-” CinemaScore. That might not seem like a strong debut, but it had a lot of holiday competition that was more family friendly. As the movie gets awards season buzz, it will likely slowly earn more cash.

Next week, we’ll see if Playmobil: The Movie can entice families away from Frozen 2, and The Aeronauts will also be in play.