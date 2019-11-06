Walt Disney Animation’s Frozen II hasn’t even come out yet, and it’s already broken a record. Tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel went on sale earlier this week, and Fandango reports that in the first day of availability, Frozen II sold more tickets than the previous record-holder, Toy Story 4. That means it is now the new presales champion for animated movies, with its first-day totals topping those of every other animated film in Fandango’s 19-year history. And its next 24 hours were pretty impressive, too.



Here’s the list of the top animated movies when it comes to Fandango presales:

Frozen 2 (2019) Toy Story 4 (2019) Incredibles 2 (2018) Finding Dory (2016) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Yesterday afternoon, Fandango said that Frozen II was “far outpac[ing]” Toy Story 4, and that trend continued into today, when Fandango’s managing editor, Erik Davis, shared more information about the film’s performance thus far:

THIS JUST IN: #Frozen2 is unstoppable! We've been crunching numbers & check this out: In its first 48 hours of presales at @Fandango, the film has sold more tix than #ToyStory4 did in its entire first week of presales, as well as #TheLionKing in its first week of presales, too pic.twitter.com/wPLNJloIJ2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 6, 2019

That’s pretty good company to be in, since The Lion King and Toy Story 4 ended up at #7 and #30, respectively, on the list of all time worldwide box office performers. And don’t forget that the original Frozen is still holding strong at #15 on that list.

Of course, that Frozen 2 record and these impressive statistics should not be viewed as the end-all be-all indication of the sequel’s overall box office performance. There are plenty of examples of movies that have high interest in this early period but then drop off dramatically or fail to live up to expectations, with Solo: A Star Wars Story being a memorable recent example. But with a prime release date that gives families multiple days across the Thanksgiving holiday to see this movie together, I suspect Frozen II will end up closer to its predecessor than a troubled Star Wars movie.

Frozen II arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019.