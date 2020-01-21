Frozen 2 was one of Disney’s biggest hits last year, becoming the highest grossing animated film of all time. And next month, the animated musical sequel is coming home on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, just before winter starts wrapping up.

The Frozen 2 Blu-ray, DVD and digital release will include a slew of deleted scenes, Easter eggs, outtakes, and a sing-along version of the movie for your kids to drive you crazy with. Plus, there’s even a deleted musical sequence sung by Olaf that didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, as well as two other complete songs not in the movie. Get a load of all the Frozen 2 home video special features below.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced Frozen 2 will be made available first on digital in 4K Ultra HD, traditional HD, and standard definition on February 11. It will come with two bonus exclusives only available as part of this digital release. There will also be a digital bundle featuring both Frozen and Frozen 2. Two weeks later, Frozen 2 will hit 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25.

In Frozen 2, the answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—“Frozen 2” features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

As for the special features, here’s what you’ll get to see, including five deleted scenes, three deleted songs, and more.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

– Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie. Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”

– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing” Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

– Laugh along with the cast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.

– Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to “Frozen 2,” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film. “Home” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. “I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”

– When it comes to “Frozen 2,” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. The Spirits of “Frozen 2” – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.”

– Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.” Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

– Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film. Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.”

– Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.” Gale Tests – They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.” Hand-Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.

Multi-Language Reel “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages – Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “Frozen 2.” “Into the Unkown” (Panic! at the Disco version) – Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2.” “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In the Woods.”

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “Frozen 2.”

Digital Exclusives: