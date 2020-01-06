Disney knew it wouldn’t be dealing with the unknown when it released Frozen II into theaters. The highly anticipated sequel to one of the studio’s biggest hits ever was bound to work its magic over the holiday season. And it did that, and more. Frozen II is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with a $1.325 billion global box office haul that surpasses the first Frozen and 2018’s Incredibles 2. That is, of course, if you don’t count Disney’s other recent “animated” hit, The Lion King.

However, Disney does not seem to take into account its own most recent animated hit: Jon Favreau’s computer-animated remake of The Lion King. That film was touted as being a photorealistic remake of the beloved 1994 animated classic, but notably was comprised entirely of CG animation — so much so that the Golden Globes categorized the remake as an animated film. If we’re going by that (true) definition, Frozen II would still be behind The Lion King‘s $1.65 billion global intake.

But whatever labels or categories you use, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Disney has dominated the 2019 box office, with the House of Mouse behind seven of 2019’s 10 biggest earners. Frozen II takes the slot of the third highest-grossing movie of 2019 behind two Disney films, Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King, and is the sixth 2019 Disney film to cross $1 billion at the box office. That number will soon rise to seven, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will soon join that $1 billion club, having sold $919 million worth of tickets this past Sunday, according to Disney.

So, does this mean a Frozen III will soon be on the way? One thing’s for sure: You’ll never get Into the Unknown out of your head.