From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back hits bookshelves this November, marking the 40th anniversary of the first Star Wars sequel. And ahead of the anthology book’s release, StarWars.com is teasing new details of Episode V‘s From a Certain Point of View, including a brand-new excerpt from the book and the cast of the audiobook.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back collects 40 stories by 40 authors that reimagine the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — the heroes, the villains, the droids, and the creatures, including some familiar faces. One story written by Brittany N. Williams, “Faith in an Old Friend,” features L3-37, Lando Calrissian’s snarky droid voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars Story who became a fan-favorite in her short screentime.

“I’m probably one of many people who read Last Shot and watched Solo and fell in love with L3-37,” Williams told StarWars.com. “She has this great design, she’s hilarious and dynamic, she and Lando had this amazing rapport, and then, Kessel happened. Like, I think about L3-37 every time I see the Millennium Falcon now. So when I got the invite to write a story for From a Certain Point of View, it’s like here’s the perfect opportunity to make sure that our girl is alright and give her another moment with Lando. And I couldn’t really pass that up.”

The excerpt follows L3-37 from within the Falcon‘s central computer, which she merged with at the end of Solo. And don’t worry, she’s as spunky as ever. Here is the beginning of the story:

“Chewie, take the professor in the back and plug him into the hy­perdrive.”

The Millennium Falcon’s computer watched Chewbacca drag the complaining C-3PO out of the cockpit and into the body of the ship. The audio sensors picked up the protocol droid’s rambling tirade but felt no need to follow the two on the cams.

RUDE, V5-T said.

Search results: Professor, chirped ED-4, a classification for a sen­tient being or droid who provides a high level of education. Updating vocabulary.

Yeah, but he is a little too chatty for my tastes, L3-37 said.

Search results: Chatty—a slang term meaning prone to excessive amounts of speaking. Updating vocabulary.

RUDE.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Audiobook Cast

StarWars.com also revealed the cast of the audiobook for From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, with quite a star-studded cast reading the 40 new stories. The cast includes Jon Hamm, in his second turn as a Star Wars reader (reading as Boba Fett in the first From a Certain Point View), Emily Woo Zeller, veteran narrator Dion Graham, Jonathan Davis, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, January LaVoy, Soneela Nankani, Marc Thompson, and Sam Witwer.

From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives on November 10, 2020.