It’s summer time, which means people are hitting the beach, heading to theme parks, and hopefully enjoying movies. And when you’re doing those things, you want to put on your best wardrobe. That means the coolest movie t-shirts you have in your closet, and the folks at Fright Rags have just released a handful of awesome summer shirts inspired by Steven Spielberg‘s classic films E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and Jaws. Check them out below.

XX

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial T-Shirts

First up, Fright Rags has these three new shirts inspired by E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. The first one is more simple, with the design by Joe Guy Allard taking a cue from the various posters we’ve seen for the movie over the years.

Meanwhile, the other two vintage sort of designs have artwork by Kyle Crawford. Each of them references two well-known lines from the movie and feature graphics and illustrations that look like they’re straight out of the 1980s. These shirts could be sitting on a rack in a thrift store, and you’d think you found a shirt from decades ago.

XX

Jaws T-Shirts

Meanwhile, the new Fright Rags shirts for Jaws take a different direction with the original artwork designs. First, there’s a regular Jaws shirt with the classic logo featured. But it’s the other two comic book style shirts that are the coolest. The yellow one was created by Timothy Lim and the blue one was created by Geoffrey Blasiman. The comic book style brings a whole different look to Jaws and it makes me wish they were prints to hang on the wall.

All of these shirts are available on the Fright Rags website for $28 each in sizes ranging from Small to 4XL. There are a bunch of other movie-themed shirts over there too, so head over there and throw some money down.