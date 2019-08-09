This year marks 25 years since we met six New Yorkers who would become the most well known group of Friends in the world. Now the entire gang will be there for you in LEGO form as the building brick company is bringing to life the LEGO Ideas playset of the Central Perk Cafe, the central location of the beloved NBC sitcom that will soon be leaving Netflix.

Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) tossed back many cups of joe and worked through plenty of problems that life threw their way at Central Perk, and now you can build that adorable New York cafe and each of your favorite characters in this outstanding Friends TV series LEGO set.

Friends TV Series LEGO Set

Comprised of 1,070 pieces, the Friends TV series LEGO set recreates the entire soundstage set of Central Perk, complete with spotlights in the front corners of the playset. It’s packed full of details that really bring the coffee shop to life, but the best part of this playset is that the iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for our characters to chat is removable for display outside of the larger cafe set. So if you want to leave Gunther out (who is a minifigure in this playset), then you can do that.

Here’s everything that comes with the Friends TV series LEGO set:

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups, and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

The Friends TV series LEGO set goes on sale September 1 for $59.99 on LEGO’s website and in LEGO retail stores.