The big news from Netflix yesterday was the cancellation of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, bringing an end to Marvel shows on the streaming service. But it wasn’t the only Netflix original that got the axe.

Netflix announced that the comedy series Friends from College starring Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner has been canceled after two seasons.

Here’s the official statement from Netflix (via Variety):

“Friends from College will not return for a third season. We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast.”

Series co-creator Nicolas Stoller addressed the show’s cancellation on Twitter as well:

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day! — nicholasstoller ?? (@nicholasstoller) February 19, 2019

The series focused on the ensemble cast as friends from Harvard who were dealing with the trials and tribulations of adult life, with each of them constantly entangled with one another, creating a blend of comedy and drama. The first season wasn’t reviewed very favorably among critics, earning a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. It sounds like the second season didn’t do much to turn things around since it just debuted on January 11, and now the series is canceled.

The good news is that Nicholas Stoller already has another project lined up, and it’s with one of the stars of Friends from College. He’s working on a new romantic comedy that will be produced by Judd Apatow. The untitled film focuses on the commitment problems and relationship attempts between two men, one of who will be played by Billy Eichner.

It’s kind of a shame that a series with such an outstanding cast will no longer continue. But it sounds like the series doesn’t measure up to shows with similar premises like You’re the Worst on FX, or even something a little more outlandish like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Our own Jacob Hall and Peter Sciretta swear a lot of people really like this show, but I’ve never heard anyone talk about it at all. At the very least, the series will be on Netflix forever, so you’ll be able to check out the two seasons whenever you get around to it. Here’s the trailer for the first season if you’re curious about checking the series out, even though it’s too late to save it: