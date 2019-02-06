Director Judd Apatow helped launch the big screen careers of Steve Carell and Seth Rogen thanks to their star-making lead roles in the R-rated comedies The 40-Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up. Next he’ll be doing the same with an autobiographical comedy from Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, but that’s not the only comedian who will get the Apatow touch.

Judd Apatow will be producing a yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy starring and written by comedian Billy Eichner, best known for the comedy series Billy on the Street. And the good news is it will reunite Apatow with Forgetting Sarah Marshall director Nick Stoller.

Deadline first reported the news about the Billy Eichner romantic comedy in the works at Universal Pictures. The studio has enjoyed moderate success with comedy in general thanks to director Nick Stoller. The filmmaker has been behind both installments of the Neighbors franchise starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, not to mention the Forgetting Sarah Marshall spin-off Get Him to the Greek, and the Jason Segel romantic comedy The Five-Year Engagement.

However, this romantic comedy will be a little different for Judd Apatow and Nick Stoller. That’s because it will focus on the commitment problems and relationship attempts between two men, one of which will be played by Billy Eichner. The other lead role has yet to be cast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they put a big name star in the movie.

Beyond those details, we don’t know much about what this romantic comedy will entail. But honestly, having the team behind Forgetting Sarah Marshall back together with Billy Eichner co-writing and co-producing along with Nick Stoller is pretty much all we need to know. Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of the best romantic comedies of 21st century, and it would be nice to get another great one from these comedy experts.

Eichner has been a comedian on the rise to major stardom for awhile now. Besides his comedy game show Billy on the Street, the comedian has become known for supporting turns on Parks and Recreation and American Horror Story, not to mention leading roles on Hulu’s series Difficult People and Netflix’s Friends from College. Eichner actually had a minor role in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, but this is the first time he’ll be taking the lead role in a major studio comedy.

The Billy Eichner romantic comedy doesn’t yet have a release date, so stay tuned for more.