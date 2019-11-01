Halloween is over, and since Thanksgiving decorations totally suck, it’s time for Christmas. In honor of the forthcoming holiday, Freeform is wasting no time getting their 25 Days of Christmas schedule out there for people to get excited about. Every year the channel is decked out with classic holiday movies, beloved Christmas specials, and even some original Yuletide stuff, and this year is no exception.

Along with the expected arrival of movies like The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, there’s also the addition of some of The Simpsons holiday episodes in what Freeform is calling The Simpsons Holiday-thon. The Springfield family joins other television specials like Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Plus, for all you hardcore Freeform fans, The Fosters is having a holiday reunion special. Get the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.

Before we get to the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule, here’s some info on a couple of the original offerings the channel will have this year.

First, there’s Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, which tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Aisha Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her. Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) and Jazz Raycole (“The Quad”) also star. Kids love ghosts and ghosting, so this will be great, right?

Then we have Good Trouble, a new holiday special bringing The Fosters back together. The first-hour, “Nochebuena,” finds The Fosters visiting the Coterie for Christmas and Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, while Mariana agrees to volunteer for a holiday festival for the underprivileged. Alice is hiding a secret from the Coterie, and Davia strolls down memory lane with Dennis, opening old wounds. Then the second hour, “A Very Coterie Christmas,” has the Fosters and the Hunters helping out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event. Stef agrees to be a part of Mariana’s plan to avoid a major catastrophe, all while Gael and Jazmine deal with a painful family decision. Jamie is eager to ask Callie a very important question

With that out of the way, here’s the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 1

7 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05 am Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 am Arthur Christmas

1:15 pm The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 pm The Santa Clause

4:50 pm The Santa Clause 2

6:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 pm Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, Dec. 2

7 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am The Muppets Christmas Carol

11 am Wrap Battle

12 pm Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 pm Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:15 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 pm Wrap Battle (new episode)

10 pm Wrap Battle (new episode)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 am Santa Baby

11 am The Preacher’s Wife

1:40 pm Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 pm Rise of the Guardians

4:45 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 am Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11 am Rise of the Guardians

1 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2 pm The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4 pm Home Alone

6:30 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9 pm Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

12 am Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 am Holiday in Handcuffs

11 am Wrap Battle

12 pm Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 pm Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35 pm Arthur Christmas

6:40 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 am Home Alone 3

1:35 pm Arthur Christmas

3:40 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8 pm Frosty the Snowman (Freeform premiere)

8:30 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform premiere)

9:30 pm The Santa Clause

11:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

1:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 am Cricket on the Hearth

8 am Home Alone 3

10 am Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12 pm The Santa Clause

2:05 pm The Santa Clause 2

4:10 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 pm Frosty the Snowman

6:45 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 pm Home Alone

10:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 am Wrap Battle

Sunday, Dec. 8

7 am Wrap Battle

8 am Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10 am I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

12 pm Prancer Returns (Freeform premiere)

2:05 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 pm Home Alone

6:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 pm Despicable Me 2

11:25 pm Shrek

1:30 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 am I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 pm Home Alone 3

2:10 pm Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 pm Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 pm Shrek

6:55 pm Despicable Me 2

9 pm Wrap Battle (new episode)

10 pm Wrap Battle season finale

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 am Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11 am Wrap Battle

12 pm The Mistle-Tones

2:05 pm Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15 pm Arthur Christmas

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 am 12 Dates of Christmas

11 am Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10 pm Arthur Christmas

3:20 pm The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8 pm Same Time, Next Christmas (Freeform premiere)

10 pm Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, Dec. 12

7 am The Preacher’s Wife

11 am This Christmas

1:35 pm The Perfect Holiday (Freeform premiere)

3:35 pm The Holiday

6:50 pm The Santa Clause

8:55 pm The Santa Clause 2

12 am Snow

Friday, Dec. 13

7 am Love the Coopers

12:30 pm The Santa Clause

2:35 pm The Santa Clause 2

4:40 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 pm Home Alone

9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 am Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9 am Arthur Christmas

11 am The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 pm Home Alone

6:35 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 pm Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 15

7 am Arthur Christmas

9:05 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10 am Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 pm The Santa Clause

9:50 pm The Santa Clause 2

11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 16

7 am Deck the Halls (2006)

9 am Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11 am The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 pm Rise of the Guardians

4:50 pm The Santa Clause

6:55 pm The Santa Clause 2

9 pm Good Trouble holiday special

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7 am Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 am Prancer Returns

10:30 am Rise of the Guardians

12:35 pm Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 pm The Holiday

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7 am Prancer Returns

9 am I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:10 pm The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 pm Home Alone

5:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 am Snowglobe

10:30 am 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9 pm Toy Story

11 pm Rise of the Guardians

1 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, Dec. 20

7 am Snow

9 am Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 am Deck the Halls (2006)

1 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 pm Frosty the Snowman

6:15 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 pm Toy Story

9:20 pm Toy Story 2

11:25 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 pm Arthur Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 21

7 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am Prancer Returns

9:40 am Arthur Christmas

11:50 am Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:55 pm Frosty the Snowman

1:25 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30 pm Toy Story 2

4:35 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05 pm The Santa Clause

7:10 pm The Santa Clause 2

9:15 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 22

7 am The Holiday

10:15 am The Santa Clause

12:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

2:35 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 pm Home Alone

9:50 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 23

7 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10 am Deck the Halls (2006)

12 pm Prancer Returns

2:05 pm Arthur Christmas

4:10 pm Home Alone

6:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am Prancer Returns

11 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 am Arthur Christmas

1:30 pm The Santa Clause

3:35 pm The Santa Clause 2

5:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 pm Frosty the Snowman

8:50 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 am The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7 am Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9 am Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11 am The Santa Clause

1:05 pm The Santa Clause 2

3:10 pm Frosty the Snowman

3:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am Deck the Halls (2006)