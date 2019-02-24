The often turbulent relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon led to some of the greatest musical moments on stage and film. Now, their relationship takes the spotlight in a new FX series premiering soon. Sam Rockwell steps into the skin of Bob Fosse and Michelle Williams‘ straps on Gwen Verdon’s dancing shoes and the results, as showcased in a new trailer that premiered during the Oscars, certainly look impressive. Check it out below.

Fosse/Verdon Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis from FX, which offers a look at the basic shape of what the series will be about:

Bob Fosse is a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. Gwen Verdon is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Fosse/Verdon will tell the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals – the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

But we have a lot more if you’re interested. When this project was first announced, /Film contributor Lindsey Romain wrote an article explaining why this duo was so deserving of the television miniseries treatment. Here’s an excerpt:

Fosse and Verdon collaborated once again on the iconic stage show Sweet Charity in 1966, but Fosse’s wandering eye soon led to the disintegration of their marriage. Though they never divorced, and continued to work together, they formally separated in 1971. (Fosse would direct and choreograph Verdon to another Tony nomination with Chicago in 1975.) Soon after their separation, Fosse grew close with singer/dancer/actress Ann Reinking, who he stayed with for most of the ‘70s, although he allegedly had other affairs. (Jessica Lange was rumored to have had a fling with him at one point.) Verdon once said of Fosse, “Bob grew up around strip clubs. Women were his hobby. He’d even cheat on his mistress. Part of him felt guilty, another part was ecstatic.”

Fosse/Verdon premieres on FX on April 9, 2019.