Since movie and television productions are currently on hold, entertainment companies are showing solidarity by making a lot of free content available for people to enjoy while they self-quarantine at home. HBO is the latest to offer up some premium content for free, and even Marvel Comics is getting in on the free content supply. Now Focus Features is launching their own Focus Movie Mondays, where they will live stream one of their films on Facebook for free throughout the month of April.

Focus Features previously hosted livestreams of their movies on their Facebook page for Focus Fridays during the studio’s 15th anniversary in 2017, showing films such as The Kids Are All Right, Pride & Prejudice, The Constant Gardner, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But now they’re shifting it to Mondays this month starting at 8:00 P.M. EST / 5:00 P.M. PST in an effort to entertain those who need some extra content to keep them going.

Making these Focus Movie Mondays even more cool is the fact that each of them will also have an opportunity for fans to interact with the studio, filmmakers, and viewers through a chat function within the livestream. Here’s the roster of movies and guests slated to be part of Focus Movie Mondays:

April 6 – Gosford Park ­– Get details on the livestream here Questions will be collected this Thursday, April 2 for Julian Fellowes and his answers will be revealed during the livestream.

­– Get details on the livestream here April 13 – Moonrise Kingdom – Get details on the livestream here Questions will be collected Tuesday, April 7 for Wes Anderson and his answers will be revealed during the livestream.

– Get details on the livestream here April 20 – Mallrats live Watch Party with Kevin Smith – Get details on the livestream here

live Watch Party with Kevin Smith – Get details on the livestream here April 27 – My Summer of Love – Get details on the livestream here

Personally, the best option here sounds like the Mallrats watch party with Kevin Smith. Say what you will about Kevin Smith as a filmmaker, but he’s got plenty of stories in his backpocket for events like this. Whenever he does a commentary for one of his movies (which he just recorded live for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), it’s almost as entertaining as the movie itself.

As for the Gosford Park and Moonrise Kingdom livestreams, I wish that Julian Fellowes and Wes Anderson were a little more involved. But perhaps it will be fun to have a sort of “pop-up video” screening of those movies with answers to fan questions from the filmmakers themselves.

If the self-quarantine needs to continue into May or beyond, hopefully Focus Features will continue to line up more screenings like this. It would be nice if they could get Sofia Coppola to do something for Lost in Translation or Edgar Wright for The World’s End. But it would also be nice if we could get this whole coronavirus situation under control so we don’t have to stay home anymore.