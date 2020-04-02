Look, we’re all cooped up inside for the foreseeable future and we could all use a little more heroism in our lives right about now. So here’s some welcome good news: the digital comics service ComiXology is currently offering 12 Marvel superhero comic book collections for free. That’s zero dollars and zero cents for the Avengers, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men and more, with some classic runs available alongside more recent work. Here’s what you have to do.

First of all, thanks to Slick Deals for calling this to our attention. Second of all, you’re going to need a ComiXology account to take advantage of this deal, but that’s easy enough. Signing up for an account is free and you can do so right here. Once you have an account, follow the links below to add the titles to your Amazon quart and voila – you now own those comics and can read them on the device of your choice via the ComiXology mobile app.

These comics are also currently available to read for free on Marvel Unlimited, the comic book subscription service.

Here’s what available:

All together, that’s $170 worth of Marvel comics you can own for free right now! And while storylines like Dark Phoenix and Civil War are well-known (and have inspired major movie adaptations), allow me to recommend some of the other collections available here.

First: that Black Widow run here from writer Mark Waid and artist Chris Samnee is one of my favorite pure action comics in recent years. It’s so good and so well-constructed and so complete that it should’ve been the chief inspiration for the upcoming movie.

Second: the Fantastic Four collection is the opening arc of the current ongoing run and it’s nothing short of wonderful. Writer Dan Slott and his team of artists brought back Marvel’s first family after a series of behind-the-scenes business decisions benched them for years and it’s charming, funny, sad, whimsical, and powered by a genuine sense of adventure.

Third: the Captain America collection comes from writer Ed Brubaker’s acclaimed run with the character and, in addition to being the chief inspiration for much of the character’s MCU adventures, is one of the greatest superhero stories ever told.

The rest range from pretty good to kind-of bad, but I’ll leave those for you to discover. Honestly, you have all the time in the world right now to check them all out.