There are so many superheroes all over movies, TV, video games, and comic books, but there are few as unique as the one at the center of the new Disney+ movie Flora and Ulysses. That’s because Ulysses is a squirrel who just so happens to have superpowes, and he’s about to bring a little adventure and excitement into the life of a young girl obsessed with superheroes. Watch the Flora and Ulysses trailer below to see this squirrel in action.

Flora and Ulysses Trailer

You gotta love that seamless integration of Marvel Comics characters to create the ultimate synergy for Disney+. Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel all appear in the comic books that Flora gets lost in. But not even Disney can bring the magic of those superheroes into her life, so she gets a superhero squirrel instead.

The story of a superhero squirrel in a live-action/computer animated hybrid family film sounds like it could be an insufferable prospect along the lines of Alvin and the Chipmunks. But this movie is also based on the Newbery Award-winning book of the same name by Kate DiCamillo, so we know the source material isn’t just a bunch of slapstick bits, though there’s clearly some solid visual gags with Ulysses pulling off superhero leaps and landings.

Matilda Lawler stars as the other title character while Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) plays Flora’s mother, Danny Pudi (Community) plays an animal control specialist who seems to be on Ulysses’ tail, and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) appears to be playing a boyfriend/husband kind of character. The rest of the cast includes Anna Deavere Smith, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate Micucci.

Flora and Ulysses is directed by Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) with a script by Brad Copeland (Spies in Disguise, Ferdinand).

Based on the Newbery Award-winning book, Flora & Ulysses follows 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.

Flora & Ulysses arrives exclusively on Disney+ starting on February 19, 2021.