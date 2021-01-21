When WandaVision premiered last week, it came perfectly packaged in its classic sitcom wrappings, right down to the black-and-white filming techniques and slapstick bravado of stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. With the exception of one thing: episode titles. The first two episodes of WandaVision were curiously missing episode titles, perhaps not an unusual feature for a limited series, but certainly out of step with the classic sitcoms that the Disney+ Marvel series was paying homage to. But nearly a week after WandaVision premiered, Disney+ has released the official titles for the first two episodes of WandaVision.

Eagle-eyed Disney+ viewers may have noticed a change to the landing page for WandaVision (via ScreenRant). In place of the placeholder “Episode 1” and “Episode 2” titles for the first two chapters of the Marvel series, there are now official titles: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” and “Don’t Touch That Dial.”

The change has been made to the show’s IMDB page as well.

It is a little curious why Disney+ would wait so long after the episodes premiered to release the official WandaVision episode titles (with the later episodes still remaining untitled). It was partially assumed that all the episodes would just go untitled, but this suggests that Disney either folded to demands for titles (by whomever were angry over, you know, episode titles) or were withholding the titles to hide hints at future events in the series.

Not that these episode titles tell us much. The first title seems to refer to the fact that the episode was in fact filmed in front of a live studio audience (and the only one of the series to do so), but it’s also a reference to a commonly heard tagline of classic sitcoms. The second one is another such tagline, usually issued just before a show goes to commercial break. The latter may also be a reference to the fake ads that air in each episode.

These titles don’t tell us much, but they do suggest that Disney+ will release titles for all 9 episodes of the season, perhaps after they premiere on the streaming platform to avoid “spoilers.” But for the life of me, I can’t figure out what those spoilers could be. Let us know your theories for what these episode titles could mean, or if we’re vastly overthinking this whole thing.

WandaVision debuts new episodes every Friday on Disney+.