Spoiler Discussion: WandaVision Episodes 1 & 2
Posted on Friday, January 15th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and weekend editor Brad Oman, to have a spoiler discussion about WandaVision episodes 1 and 2.
In Our Spoiler Discussion: We dissect the first two episodes of the new Disney+ Marvel live-action tv series WandaVision.
- Brief reactions
- Episode 1 breakdown
- Episode 2 breakdown
- Future Speculation
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.